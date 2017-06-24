Girl in hospital after dog attack

A five-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog.

A police helicopter was scrambled to Westleigh to help search for the animal after it attacked her around 4pm this afternoon (Saturday).

Many residents reported seeing the chopper circling above the Trees Estate, Maple Crescent and Leigh Road.

A lady called Rachael Woodward, who identified herself as the young girl's mother, took to Facebook to describe her condition.

She wrote: "My daughter was sat on a wall talking to a neighbour. The dog ran at her from across the street and attacked her."

She added: "For all those asking if she is OK she is fine. Currently in hospital waiting for treatment. Luckily the lady managed to scare the pit bull off."

The girl's aunty Hannah Woodward, posted: “There's been a few rumours that she's in a very bad way. She's fine, she's very shaken as expected, she's got a bad dog bite on her arm and a flesh wound. The hospital is stitching and gluing her arm but I suspect she'll be home this evening."

She added: "The dog got spooked by a neighbour screaming, so it let go, I dread to think how badly it could have ended up."

Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance have been approached for comment.