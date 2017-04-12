Garage targeted in suspected arson

An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson attack at a Wigan garage.

Fire crews from across the borough were called to Browns in Platt Bridge just before midnight on Tuesday.

Browns in Platt Bridge

The blaze is being investigated as a deliberate ignition, a fire service spokesman said.

The Templeton Road business had nine vehicles destroyed in the flames.

A fire service spokesman said: "It was quite an intense fire as you would expect with a number of vehicles ablaze, four crews were on site until 2.30am.

"We had trouble initially getting inside because of the security shutters but we were able to tackle the fire and stop it from spreading.

"The fire investigation team has been on site and it is being treated as a suspected deliberate ignition."