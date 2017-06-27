Funnyman Peter Kay reveals new show for ill mum

Comedian Peter Kay has announced plans to hold another fund-raising event for a mum battling cancer.

He will return to the O2 Apollo Manchester for the first time in 13 years for two charity shows in one day.

In a new question and answer session, he will discuss his career in comedy and show exclusive clips and outtakes from his acclaimed shows.

There will be a matinee and an evening performance on Saturday, July 15.

They will raise money for the Polly Haydock Appeal and the Kyle Buckley Fund.

Mum-of-three Polly, from Atherton, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in October 2015 and last July she was given the news that she had just six months left to live.

Polly Haydock

She launched a fund-raising appeal to pay for treatment in Germany, which has so far passed £220,000.

Polly received a massive boost when Peter Kay held two question and answer sessions in Blackpool last year in her honour, raising £148,352.

A further show was held at Blackpool Opera House earlier this month to boost funds.

The latest show will also raise money for Kyle Buckley, a Bolton schoolboy battling a rare muscle tissue cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

Tickets for the new show go on sale at 9am on Friday.