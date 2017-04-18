First choice primary figures on the rise

A greater share of Wigan borough children have been given places at their first choice primary school, council bosses have said.

The percentage of next year's cohort to get their first preference has risen from 89.8 per cent last year to 91.4.

The share of children to get one of their three preferences also increased from 97.1 to 97.7 per cent.

A total of 82 children (2.3 per cent) did not get a place at any of their three chosen schools.

Alan Lindsay, assistant director for education at Wigan Council, said: “We are really proud that we have been able to help more families get their first choice of primary school which we know is really important to parents.

"We understand how important it is to give children the best start in life and this is a wonderful time for them to be starting school in Wigan borough with 93 per cent of our primary schools rated good or outstanding in March 2017.

“I’d like to thank schools and our school admissions team for their efficient and effective management of this hugely important process. But most importantly I want to wish our new starters and their families a prosperous future filled with great possibilities thanks to our fantastic schools.”