Fire safety check at Leigh Infirmary site

An urgent review of cladding, in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, will see a Leigh Infirmary outpatients building checked out.

NHS bosses say they believe the covering at the Hanover Building is very different to the controversial Reynonbond material used on the North Kensington block.

We will ensure that the review is undertaken with GMFRS at the earliest opportunity David Evans

The Leigh infirmary site was checked out by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust officials, alongside the cancer care centre at Wigan Infirmary and a plant room at Wrightington Hospital, which also gave no causes for concern.

David Evans, WWL’s estates director, told a July board meeting the Hanover Building is awaiting an inspection in conjunction with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) officials.

Mr Evans added: “The board will no doubt appreciate that demand for GMFRS to assist with inspection of buildings in the region is currently high and due to the fact that the Hanover Building is not an in-patient facility, inspections in other organisations have been prioritised.

“We will, however, ensure that the review is undertaken with GMFRS at the earliest opportunity.”

Mr Evans has informed hospital directors that the type of cladding which has been used at the Leigh site incorporates fire breaks, which expand when heated, protecting materials underneath or sealing gaps in the event of a blaze, to prevent flames spreading.

The coloured Trespa FR cladding installed at the Hanover Building is also said to be fire retardant.

NHS bosses say they have also taken the opportunity to review fire risk assessments, in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

It is considered that the trust’s existing L1 fire alarm system, which is subject to weekly checks, is of the highest possible specification.