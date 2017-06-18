Fire in derelict terraced house

Firefighters were called after a blaze broke out in a derelict terraced house.

Crews were called to the address on May Street in Leigh at around 9pm on Saturday.

They found a small fire in one of the upstairs bedrooms of the empty property.

Firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the flames.

The crews believe the blaze began after a quantity of rubbish in the room caught fire.

The damage was restricted to the floorboards in the bedroom. No neighbouring properties were affected.

Crews from Leigh, Atherton and Hindley fire stations attended the scene and were there for around 30 minutes.