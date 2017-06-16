Fine-dodging firm named and shamed

Archie’s Tyres and Car Wash on Leigh Road, in Leigh, was ordered to pay thousands of pounds after a Home Office raid revealed two illicit employees.

Roland Karreci, who is liable to pay the fine, was served with a Civil Penalty back in September 2016 for breaching section 15 of the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Act 2006. Neither of the workers had permission to work in the UK.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Those who use and exploit illegal workers face severe financial penalties.

“We are happy to work with businesses to ensure the right pre-employment checks are carried out, but those intent on operating outside the law will be found and will be punished.

“Using illegal labour is not victimless. It cheats the taxpayer, undercuts honest businesses and cheats legitimate job seekers of employment opportunities.

“We robustly pursue debts owed by employers of illegal immigrants, and in 2015/2016 collected more than £12 million.”

The Post attempted to contact Archie’s Tyres and Car Wash but was unable to connect with the business through the number provided. However recent photographs show that the business is still bustling,

Archie’s has been named and shamed in the Home Office list which serves to name businesses who have either not paid their fine or are not making regular payments towards them 28 days after they have “exhausted all their objection or appeal rights” or those served with a “second or further penalty” regardless of if any payments have been made.

The latest release has listed all of the North West businesses which had avoided payment between October 1 and December 31.