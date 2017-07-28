Festival is set to rock Leigh to its foundations

No fewer than nine acts will take to the stage at Leigh’s answer to Glastonbury this Saturday.

The Friends of Lilford Park (FoLP) have supported community interest company Strike A Chord in pulling together some of the area’s finest musical talent for their RocknStroll gathering.

An artisan market is also being hosted alongside the friends’ popular burger and hot dog stand.

Following on from their annual meeting in April, the all-dayer will be the swansong for the current crop of FoLP volunteers.

A FoLP spokesman said: “It is time for some fresh blood to get involved and continue the good work.”

The music kicks off at noon, with the afternoon line-up including Crush, Brassneck and The Tinkerbell Effect, followed by Elysian, the winners of Strike A Chord’s recent battle of the bands competition.

Singer-songwriter Paul Bennett, Corporal Jones and the Flightless Birds are on the bill.

And local favourites Dillinger will headline proceedings from 9.15pm.

An extra helping hand for the bash has come courtesy of volunteers from the Prince’s Trust in Leigh.

The latest team has spruced up the bowling hut just in time for the festival

Leigh has a proud history of open-air music extravaganzas. In 1979 Joy Division, Teardrop Explodes and Echo And The Bunnymen descended on Plank Lane for a three-day festival arranged by the record labels Zoo and Factory.