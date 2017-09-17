Family of young dad seriously injured on his stag do races to raise money for treatment

The family of a Wigan dad who was injured in a serious accident on his own hen do is desperately trying to raise the £5,000 a day for his treatment.

Alex Green, a 26-year-old firefighter from Golborne, was on his stag do in Magaluf with a group of 25 family and friends when he sustained extensive injuries in a mystery accident.

Just six hours into the celebrations, Alex left the main party to go to the toilet, and when he did not return the group tried in vain to find him before they received a phone call to say he had been discovered injured in the resort.

The young dad sustained horrific injuries putting him in intensive care. It is believed that Alex has fractured bones in his face, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and bleeding to the brain.

His family have set up a Crowdfunding page to help get Alex the treatment he needs so he can return safely home. His fiancee, Rebecca Thorpe, has flown out to be by his side.

The page says: "Alex was only 6 hours into his stag do when he was in a very serious accident leaving him in intensive care with multiple injuries. He's in a stable condition however not quite pulled through yet and these next few days are crucial for him.

"All donations are simply to cover the cost of his care and see him returned home safely to his adored son Zach. Unfortunately, Alex had alcohol in his system which could affect/void any insurance cover he may have and therefor lead to the insurance company refusing to pay.

"Any amount of donation would be greatly appreciated and we will be forever grateful of. Thank you in advance, he is surrounded by family and friends that love him and pray he pulls through this in the best way possible. Please say a prayer for him too."

The appeal has already reaped a massive £12,000 in just 11 hours.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ant-unzueta