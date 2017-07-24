Experiencing a taste of college life

As the summer holidays approach, year 10 students from across the borough and beyond experienced a day at Wigan And Leigh College and sampled a range of subjects to see what they might like to apply for when they reach year 11.

For most, it was a first look around the premises, which has centres of excellence in engineering, health and social care, creative arts and sport, and a chance to have an insight of what college life could offer them and what career opportunities are available to them.

A Rose Bridge pupil at a sampling day

Students could choose from subjects on the A-level professional honours programme or vocational courses, which are available across five campuses.

They experienced the brand new animal management facilities, worked in the state-of-the-art TV studio and those interested in a career in care had their taster session in the college’s own replica hospital ward.

Wigan And Leigh College places huge emphasis on making the transition between high school and college as smooth as possible and a positive and exciting experience for young people.

As much as the day was aimed at helping students to decide what pathways are available and experiencing lessons, it was also about having fun, getting to know staff and becoming familiar with the campus.

Principal Anna Dawe said: “We had a record number of students who came to sample what life would be like as a student at Wigan And Leigh College and we loved having them here.

“We are looking forward to meeting them all again with their parents for our open evenings in the autumn term.”