Green-fingered contest open to all

The borough’s annual gardening competition has been widened so everyone can enter instead of just housing tenants.

Applications for the In Bloom competition are now open with six titles up for grabs, including Best Individual Garden and Best Communal/Community Garden.

Green-fingered residents who have a garden, allotment plot or neighbourhood to be proud of are being encouraged to enter.

Residents can also nominate a neighbour or friend with their permission. The closing date is noon on July 3.

Shortlisted entries will be informed before judging on July 17.

To enter visit www.housing.wigan.gov.uk/Gardeningcompetition or email inbloom@wigan.gov.uk.