Parents’ delight as primary school places granted

A greater share of Wigan’s children will be going to their chosen primary school compared with last year, council bosses have revealed.

Following a nervous wait for parents across the borough, figures have shown that 91.4 per cent of pupils will be starting at their chosen school in September.

Yes! My daughter has got her first choice. So happy for her Ann-Marie Midgely

Wigan Council announced yesterday morning that 97,7 per cent of the borough’s children in total will be going to one of their three preferred schools, leaving 82 children (2.3 per cent) not receiving a place at any of their chosen establishments.

The figures show a promising increase of 1.6 per cent from last year where more than one in 10 children did not get a place at their top choice.

James Winterbottom, director for children’s services at Wigan Council, proudly announced the news via Twitter first thing yesterday morning.

He said: Delighted that 91.4 per cent first preference primary school places offered @WiganCouncil ;97.7 per cent one of the three preferences #nationalofferday #TheDeal”

Alan Lindsay, assistant director for education, later added: “We are really proud that we have been able to help more families get their first choice of primary school which we know is really important to parents.

“We understand how important it is to give children the best start in life and this is a wonderful time for them to be starting school in Wigan borough with 93 per cent of our primary schools rated good or outstanding in March 2017.

“I’d like to thank schools and our school admissions team for their efficient and effective management of this hugely important process. But most importantly I want to wish our new starters and their families a prosperous future filled with great possibilities thanks to our fantastic schools.”

Out of the 3,623 children who were granted a school place in the borough, more than 3,500 will be going to a school matching their three options outlined.

National School Offers Day saw a lot of parents receive the news, however those who did not apply electronically may be on tenterhooks until the letter appears today or later this week.

A number of joyous parents took to social media yesterday have already taken to social media to express their relief following the news.

Ann-Marie Midgely said: “Yes, my daughter got her first choice. So happy for her.”

Emma Lorraine Colpitts also broke the happy news on Facebook, posting: “Just been on the portal for applications. So happy he has been offered a place at my first choice Marsh Green Primary.”

Others were not as impressed with the results. Christopher Monks said: “We didn’t get any of our three choices so I really doubt our son is one of 83 kids in the whole borough.”

For the families who have received disappointing news. appeals can be made by contacting the council by May 17,

Once an appeal has been successfully lodged, the hearing will take place within 40 school days.

To learn more about appealing a decision, visit https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Resident/Education/Schools/School-Admissions/Appeals.aspx