Eco-friendly ad earns school top honours

Leigh schoolchildren have picked up a prize after producing a radio commercial to help tackle air pollution in Greater Manchester.

Pupils from Leigh Central Primary School joined shortlisted schools across the region to watch and listen to their audio and video adverts on the big screen at Manchester’s HOME art centre.

The Leigh year 6 pupils’ entry was runner-up in the Best Audio category.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) invited schools to produce the commercials as part of a competition run by digital agency ucreate for last month’s Greater Manchester Clean Air Day.

The activity was designed to raise awareness of air pollution and encourage everyone to do their bit to clean up the air in their community.

Winners and runners-up have all received cycling equipment vouchers, provided by Jacobs Consultancy, and all pupils whose entries were shortlisted have received a walking and cycling goodie bag.

Leigh Central deputy head Richard Houghton said: “As a school we’re thrilled to showcase our message in promoting Clean Air Day. Hopefully, more people will walk, cycle or use public transport as a result.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “Too many people in Greater Manchester are breathing in air that’s harming their health.

“Air pollution is contributing to thousands of hospital admissions every year.

“We all need to do something to clean up our air and to have that message brought to life by some fantastic creative videos, animations and audio recordings made by Greater Manchester’s young people is very powerful.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the schools which have taken part and thank them for their outstanding work in raising awareness of this vital issue.”