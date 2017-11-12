Drunk adults start several fires at park

Firefighters were repeatedly called to a park to tackle blazes started by adults who had been drinking.

Crews were called to Dootson's Park in Leigh three times between 10.30pm and midnight on Saturday.

The group of adults set alight a sofa, rubbish from a bin and then wheelie bins they had dragged from the nearby estate.

Howard Denton, watch manager at Leigh fire station, said: "We were called a number of times to the park, along with the police.

"It was adults under the influence of alcohol setting fire to things on the park, setting fire to wheelie bins, things like that."