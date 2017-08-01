Drug addicted shoplifter bit worker’s hand

An Atherton woman who bit a cashier’s hand during a shoplifting spree has narrowly avoided a jail term.

Kerry Ann Gallimore, 28, of Chaucer Grove, was found guilty of aggravated bodily harm during a trial in June which she failed to attend.

Appearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Monday via a video link from HMP Styal, Gallimore was sentenced for this and for four charges of theft, one charge of receiving stolen goods and two charges of failing to surrender/attend court for which she received a 26-week custodial sentence suspended for 12 months, a £429 fine and a community order including drug rehabilitation.

The court heard how Gallimore, hooked on heroine, cocaine and amphetamines, had been stealing from supermarkets and high street stores to feed her growing habit.

Prosecutor Nichola Yeadon told magistrates how Gallimore’s victim, Gary Simpson, had been working at the Bolton Road Asda store on the day of the assault when he saw the young woman running to the doors. Concerned about her behaviour, Mr Simpson chased after Gallimore, finally catching up with her across the road. As he grabbed her bag strap and asked for her to return the stolen goods, she turned her face and bit his hand, breaking the skin.

He told police: “I don’t expect to go to work and be assaulted. I can’t believe she actually did this to me. I was willing to let her go. I just want her to understand what she has done.”

Mr Simpson was forced to call the doctor and get a Tetanus jab following the incident. Gallimore pleaded guilty to a number of offences including stealing £50 of makeup from Boots, £39 of plants from Tesco- which she gave to her partner who left on a mobility scooter, and £77.79 from Asda.She also admitted to buying a stolen television worth £600 for £48 from her friend, who was also looking to make money for drink and drugs. “She knew it wasn’t legitimate, it was a cheap price,” added Mrs Yeadon.

Gallimore, who has been on remand, was defended by Jonathan Conder, who told the court: “She does seem very motivated to tackle her drug problem and take the opportunity that may be given to her today.”