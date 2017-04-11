Disqualified driver leads police on 90mph chase through Wigan

A disqualified driver got behind the wheel and travelled at speeds of 90mph as he was pursued by police during a terrifying rampage through Wigan.

Damien Pulman, 28, drove the BMW 330d in loops around a housing estate and then along a dirt track.

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard the car was spotted driving at speed on Atherton Road, Hindley.

Police officers turned their car around and followed it, Nicola Yeadon, prosecuting, said. The vehicle reached speeds of 90mph on Atherton Road, which has a speed limit of 30mph, and drove on the wrong side of the road to overtake other vehicles. Mrs Yeadon said the car then went into a housing estate last Wednesday in Hindley Green, doing laps of the estate.

Pulman drove the car onto a dirt track and police lost sight of it for a short time, but the chase was continued by officers on the other end of the track.

He eventually stopped the car on Atherton Road.

Mrs Yeadon told magistrates that Pulman was disqualified for driving at the time, as a five-year ban was imposed in 2015.

Pulman, of Aylesbury Crescent, Hindley Green, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and failing to stop for the police.

Defending, Nick Woosey said he had made full admissions in interview.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction for sentencing and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court.

Paul Dunn, chairman of the bench, told Pulman: “The offences that you are charged with are so serious that they can only be dealt with by the crown court so we are now going to formally send your case to Bolton Crown Court.”

Pulman was remanded in custody until the next hearing on Friday, May 5.