Cyclists face cross Channel challenge

The world’s most romantic capital beckons as fund-raisers saddle up for an epic Wigan charity ride.

Because the borough is seeking volunteers who can take on the challenge of cycling from London to Paris.

Maxine Armstrong

A total of 25 places are available for the 300-mile fund-raiser which will take place in September 2018.

Participants will bid “au revoir” to the landmarks of London to spend five days travelling through the English countryside and then say “bonjour” to the continent as they make their way through the rural landscapes of northern France.

The route will take in a number of historical sites and places of interest and take the riders through some of the World War One battlefields before reaching the finish line at the Eiffel Tower in the City of Light.

WLH will stage an information event at its headquarters in Hindley later this month to tell anyone interested more about it.

Maxine Armstrong, fund-raising and lottery manager for the hospice, said: “This is the first time we have taken a fund-raising event international and it’s a really exciting challenge.

“The route is absolutely stunning and you’ll be raising funds to help your hospice care for local people and their loved ones.

“If you are interested please come along to our information evening to find out more. There is no obligation to sign up afterwards.”

Participants will have to raise at least £1,900 sponsorship to cover accommodation, the ferry crossing, meals and support along the way.

Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

The ride is notably more ambitious than the two-wheeled fund-raisers WLH has previously put on, which includes the very popular annual bike ride from Manchester to Blackpool which sees hundreds of people saddle up for a good cause.

The charity needs to raise thousands of pounds every day to continue providing state-of-the-art palliative care to people with life-limiting illnesses at its Hindley headquarters and in their homes.

The information event is at WLH’s Kildare Street base on Thursday October 26 at 6.30pm.

Find out more by ringing 01942 525566 or emailing fundraising@wlh.org.uk

More information about the international fundraising ride is also available on the charity’s website www.wlh.org.uk