Wigan detectives drop Hindley Green murder inquiry

A murder inquiry was launched then later axed after a woman died at her home in Wigan.

Police were called to a house in Thomas Street, Hindley Green, at around 8.20pm on Saturday by paramedics, who had previously been alerted to the sudden death of a 28-year-old at the property.

She was named locally as Natalie Brown.

An investigation was immediately launched into the circumstances and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was questioned by detectives for several hours.

However Andy Brown, the father of the alleged victim, later took to Facebook to say that it had all been a big mistake and that his daughter, who had been a long-term epilepsy sufferer, must have died after a medical episode.

The police inquiry continued throughout Sunday, with scenes of crime officers in attendance and detectives urged anyone who may have any information relating to the death to come forward.

But then a further statement was issued last night in which police said they had dropped the murder inquiry and were no longer treating the death as suspicious.

Det Chief Insp Clare Devlin, from Wigan CID, said: “We are no longer treating the tragic death of this woman as murder.

“We have released a 35-year-old man without charge.

“My thoughts continue to be with the woman’s family at this devastating time.”

Police said that they had concluded that the death was no longer suspicious after the deceased had undergone a post-mortem examination by a Home Office pathologist.

Before the police issued their later statement the Wigan Post spoke to several Thomas Street residents.

Next-door neighbour Abbey Murray said: “I saw all of the emergency services vehicles outside last night, as I was leaving for work. I had to ask them to move one of their vehicles so I could get out.

“I’ve only moved around here three and a half months ago so I hadn’t really got to know her but she seemed really nice.

“But it makes you think - 28 is no age at all. It’s such a shock.”

The home is located opposite Hindley Green Primary School and next to the local boys’ brigade headquarters.

The matter now looks likely to be passed on to the coroner.