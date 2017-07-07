Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before magistrates in Wigan and Leigh.

Cameron Smith (19): Wood Dagger Close, Hindley - Without lawful authority, damaged a Vauxhall Insignia car to the value of £300 belonging to Paul Harrison: Fined £120, pay £300 compensation to the victim, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Jon James Holleron (36): Woodford Court, Woodfird Street, Hindley - Behaved in a manner which caused a breach of the peace in Hindley: Bound over in the sum of £50 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Karen O’Malley (48): Cecil Street, Leigh - Intent to cause PC Hadi and the general public of Leigh harassment, alarm or distress by using insulting words or behaviour: Jailed for 12 weeks, offence so serious because of racial abuse towards the public and police officer in a busy supermarket, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Donna Louise Warburton (33): Severn Street, Leigh - Used a Nissan Micra on Brown Street North, Leigh, without insurance, failed to stop at the scene of an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to report the accident to a police station: Fined £140, pay £350 compensation, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

Usman Shafiq (28): Chapel Green Road, Hindley - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue but made more onerous by adding a further 20 hours of unpaid work for the breach.

Peter Benedetti (40): Rossington Street, Newton Heath, Manchester - At Tyldesley, pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment of Helen Johnstone: community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, restraining order not to contact Stephen Pulo or Helen Johnstone, or go to an address at Elm Street, Tyldesley, pay £100 compensation, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Andrew Roland Roberts (39): Lancaster Road, Tyldesley - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Fined £100.

Christopher Hellam (26): Hawthorns, Water Street, Atherton - Sent Laura Skeldon Facebook WhatsApp messages which conveyed a threat: 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, restraining order not to contact Laura Skeldon, pay £75 compensation to the victim, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.

Joanna Hayley Teasdale (24): Sunnyside Road, Ashton - Drink driving on Riversway, Wigan, with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £350, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Peter Brogan (51): Douglas House, Scholes - Entered as a trespasser at Starbucks in Wigan and stole till contents and a tip jar for staff: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, curfew for eight weeks, pay £50 compensation, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.

Alexander James Gaskell (20): Cuthbert Street, Wigan - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood, possession of cocaine: 12-month community order, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.