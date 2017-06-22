Week in court

These people were brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this week.

Stephen Robert Cox (49): No fixed address - At Wigan, failed to comply with notification requirements required by the Sexual Offences Act 2003: Jailed for two weeks, suspended for six months, offence so serious as fifth breach, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Rebecca Oxley (42): No fixed address - Failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from custody, had a large kitchen knife without reasonable excuse at Wigan Police Station: Jailed for eight weeks.

Dylan Latham (23): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Failed to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days as repeated breaches of post-sentence supervision requirement.

William Francis Pojunas (30): Greenway, Ashton - Breach of the peace: Bound over in the sum of £100 for one year, especially towards John Wilcox and Elizabeth Wilcox.

Nicola Roberts (30): Durham Street, Wigan - Being the parent of a child at Canon Sharples CE Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £100 costs.

Andrew James Potter (44): Holborn Avenue, Wigan - Sent an electronic communications message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character: Community order with six -week curfew (increased from four weeks as a disability hate crime), restraining order not to contact Stanley Potter or enter Bedford Place, Ashton, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Marsh (41): Acton Street, Wigan - Damaged a window to the value of £70 belonging to Joanna Hunt, assaulted Joanna Hunt by beating, and stole a bank card belonging to her: 12-month community order with eight-week curfew, restraining order not to contact victim or enter Francis Street, Hindley, pay £120 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tomasz Poprawka (40): Longfellow Close, Wigan - Assaulted Danuta Blajet by beating: 12-month community order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £510 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kathryn Glynn (44): North Street, Ashton - Being the parent of a child at St Thomas’ CE Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: 12-month conditional discharge, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £100 costs.

Stephen Corfield (47): Victor Close, Kitt Green - Sexual touching of a woman without consent: Guilty plea - committed to Bolton Crown Court on July 5 for sentencing.

Stephen Alan Owen (41): Tiernan Lodge, Falconwood Close, Wigan - Stole headphones to the value of £100 from Tesco Extra: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Barrie Cumberbirch (42): Ridyard Street, Platt Bridge - Entered as a trespasser at Poundworld and stole two mobile phones, purses and cash to the value of £578, entered as a trespasser at the Royal Albert Infirmary and stole items on two occasions: Jailed for 12 months.

Jamie Malone (31): Arnside Avenue, Ince - Damaged a CCTV camera to the value of £500 belonging to Malony’s Bar, King Street, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay £500 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.