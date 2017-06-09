Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Gareth Paul Chapman (32): Leigh Road, Atherton - Failed without excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order, given with respect to an older offence of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty: Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work requirement.

Anthony Cleworth (40): North Avenue, Crankwood, Leigh – At Leigh, harassment of Victoria Bradley: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order to prohibit from contacting Victoria Bradley, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Benjamin William Anderton (22): Moorgate Drive, Tyldesley - Damaged a wall to the value of £50 belonging to Christopher Anderton and the possession of cannabis: community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Anthony Mark Warhurst (51): Knowsley Street, Leigh - Assaulted Aimee-Leigh Warhurst by beating and assaulted Claire Pennington by beating: community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, curfew requirement for four months with electronic monitoring, restraining order not to contact or communicate directly or indirectly with Aimee Leigh Warhurst, pay compensation of £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £240 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gemma Almond (31): Furness Crescent, Leigh - Being the parent of a child of compulsory school age registered at Leigh Central Primary School failed to ensure they attend regularly at that school: Fined £60, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £75.

Wayne John McMahon (32): Waterhouse Court, Ellesmere Street, Leigh - Damaged a door to the value of £120 belonging to Riverside Housing: Discharged conditionally for two years, pay compensation of £120.

Jonathan Derek Naughton (48): Ward Street, Hindley - Within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he failed to notify the police of a change of address: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Christopher Kenyon (30): Everest Road, Atherton - Damaged a floor, wall and ceiling coverings of a seclusion room to the value of £4,500 belonging to Elysium Health Care Ltd: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £1,000.

Kelly-Marie Bannon (32): Elliot Street, Tyldesley - Being the parent of a child of compulsory school age registered at Bolton St Catherine’s Academy, failed to regularly attend at that school: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £110.

Gary Christopher Reid (43) and Karen Reid (38): Bentinck Street, Wigan - Being the parents of a child of compulsory school age registered at Hawkley High School failed to ensure they attend regularly at that school: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £75.

Ryan Lightfoot (21): Monmouth Crescent, Ashton - Drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Andrew Anthony McCormick (39): Ribble Drive, Norley Hall - Drink driving with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.