Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

David John Hogan (56): Pendle Court, Leigh - Drove without due care and attention: Fined £108, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Darbyshire (42): Leigh Road, Hindley - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for failing to register a new address under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003: Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Craig Berry (41): Castle Hill Road, Hindley- Drove on a restricted road at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, driving licence endorsed with four points.

Darren Kenneth Byrne (46): Manchester Road, Tyldesley- Being an offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act, failed without reasonable excuse to complete their annual notification: Fined £375, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £37, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.

Gareth Marland (36): Mill Lane, Leigh- Drink driving on Warrington Road, with 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without due care and attention; drove a vehicle without insurance; drove a Vauxhall Vivaro van in which an accident occurred whereby Nicole Davison was injured, failure to stop: Committed to prison for 18 weeks, suspended for two years, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months, pay compensation of £350.

Daniel Alexander O’Donnell (24): Millstone Court, Golborne- In possession of cannabis: Fined £255, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Jordan Carl Crosby (27): Leigh Road, Hindley Green- Found in possession of cocaine: Fined £110, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Martin Crank (24): Atherton Road, Hindley- At Wigan, drug driving on Liverpool Road with cocaine in the blood: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Romain Kieffer (34): Milldale Road, Leigh- Drink driving on Poolstock Lane, with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the legal limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.