Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Christopher Michael Unsworth (30): Holly Grove, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assault by beating: Jailed for 10 weeks.

Susan Dawn Barker (41): Westleigh Lane, Leigh - Drove without due care and attention, drove without insurance: Pay £300 compensation, fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £35, driving record endorsed with nine penalty points.

Margaret Barton (58): Brookland Avenue, Hindley - Stole cash to value unknown from Gail Pacey, Sheila Clark, Brenda Schofield and Adele Ellis: Guilty pleas indicated and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on April 12.

Shaun Stephen Cleworth (31): Timperley Lane, Leigh - Stole meat to the value of £112 from Tesco in Leigh: 12-month community order with four-week curfew, pay £60 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Christopher Stephen Harrison (29): Devonshire Road, Atherton - Possession of a meat cleaver in a public place and possession of cocaine: Guilty pleas indicated and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on April 12.

Joshua John Lowe (22): Queensway, Leigh - At Wigan, assisted in the handling of a stolen fishing box belonging to Dean Jones, failed to surrender to custody without reasonable excuse: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.

Marian Kelemen (36): Glebe Street, Leigh - Failed to provide a breath specimen in the course of an investigation, drove without insurance: 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Terry Paul Lavin (38): Liverpool Road, Hindley - At Wigan, threatened Janine Skully that he would set fire to her house, possession of amphetamine: Community order with alcohol treatment programme, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Lee James Leyland (33): Stout Street, Leigh - Harassment of Gwen Talbot and Pauline Cannell: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Jack Mountford (21): Wigan Road, Atherton - Stole a television from Asda worth £389, seven other shoplifting offences: Jailed for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Donald Brian Ridley (23): Abbey Lane, Leigh - Assaulted Francis Cunniffe by beating: Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £250 compensation, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lawrence Jim McFerran (38): Chaucer Grove, Leigh - Used towards Molly Bowden and Laura Bowden threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour - Community order with six-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Drew Thomas Tennant (18): Manchester Road, Tyldesley - Without lawful excuse, damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Rebecca Davis, two other criminal damage offences: Pay £600 compensation.