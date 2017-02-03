Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Lisa Barker (42): Glover Street, Leigh - Being the parent of a child at Westleigh High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: 12-month community order with curfew and electronic monitoring requirement for eight weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100.

Sharon Francis Atkinson (54): Stout Street, Leigh - Drink driving in Ellesmere Street, Leigh, with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 106 microgrammes: 12-month community order with 90 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Paul Merrick (51): Nel Pan Lane, Leigh - Drink driving in West Leigh Lane, with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 121 microgrammes: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

William Kennedy Phillip (42): Coronation Avenue, Atherton - Stole an extension lead to the value of £15 belonging to the Potteries Garage: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £15 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ashley John Heaton (26): No fixed address - Stole a Royal British Legion charity box to the value of £200-£300: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £300 compensation.

Jane Meadows (49): Crab Brow, Atherton - Being the parent of a child at St Mary’s Catholic High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £170, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Ben Winward (27): Westminster Road, Worley, Manchester - Drink driving in Twist Lane, Leigh, with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £260, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for three years.

John Darbyshire (65): Abbey Lane, Leigh - Drink driving in Carr Bank Street, Atherton, with 211 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes, driving without due care and attention: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Dennis Edwin Unsworth (35): Wordsworth Avenue, Leigh - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in Leigh Road: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.