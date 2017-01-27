Week in court

A round-up of people appearing before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Graeme Malcolm Pye (43): Balmoral Drive, Leigh - Assaulted Marie Haslam by beating, without lawful excuse damaged furniture, a television and mirror to the total value of £230 belonging to Marie Haslam: Not guilty pleas given and offences dismissed as no evidence offered but restraining order put in place for the defendant not to contact Marie Haslam or enter any place he is aware she is present or resides at with the restraining order lasting until January 3, 2020.

Steven Kevin Hindley (41): Scott Road, Lowton - Pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment of Joanne Bailey which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment: Discharged conditionally for duration of two years, restraining order imposed by the court not to contact Joanne Bailey or enter Crankwood Road, Abram, or Bradshawgate, Leigh, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs totalling £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Philip Evans (20): Warrington Road, Leigh - Drove a Volvo V50 on Chaddock Lane, Astley, without due care and attention: Fined £550, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £55, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Christopher Leyland (20): Chisworth Close, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend at an unpaid work placement, with the original offence being theft of a laptop: Pay costs of £150, community order revoked and jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months for the original theft offence.

James Harry Gornall (33): Findlay Street, Leigh - Behaved in a manner in which a breach of the peace occurred, breached an order to keep the peace: £30 fine, bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Lisa Joanne Lock (39): Cedar Road, Leigh - Stole alcohol to the value of £70 from Tesco, committed an offence while a suspended sentence order in place for theft of £450 worth of coffee from Aldi and £59 worth of soap powder from Wilko: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Paul Mark Lennon Aldridge (34): Coniston Avenue, Atherton - Without lawful excuse, defendant was in the company of Samantha Quin while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, stole Christmas gift sets to the value of £72 belonging to Boots stores: Jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months as was the seventh breach of the restraining order and involves domestic violence issues, rehabilitation requirement to cover drug dependency issue, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay £72 compensation.