Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Ryan Anthony McCarron (31): Woodford Court, Woodford Street, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for assaulting Kelly Hilton by beating: New 12-month community order given with rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

John Herbert Atherton (30): Horne Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Stole sunglasses worth £14 from Dave’s Tackle and Bait shop: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £14 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £100 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Regan Banks (19): The Convent, Orchard Lane, Wigan - Drove dangerously on Holden Road, Leigh - Guilty plea given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on January 11.

Scott West (27): Archer Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the curfew requirements of a suspended sentence order, assaulted Jonathon Andrews by beating, failed to surrender to custody, failed to surrender to court, damaged an S-Type Jaguar to the value of £250 belonging to Carl Williams, damaged a Ford KA to the value of £600 belonging to Ray Buxton, attended an address at Hurst Street, Leigh, while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Jailed for 24 weeks.

Daniel Lance James (43): Helen Street, Golborne - Being an offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse failed to attend at a police station in no less than seven days in advance of intention to travel abroad, failed to inform police to inform he had stayed at a household where an under 18-year-old resided: Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, supervision for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement.

Christopher Michael Unsworth (30): Holly Grove, Leigh - Assaulted Anthony Bell by beating: Community order for six months with curfew requirement for six weeks and rehabilitation requirement, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Miroslav Kuzio (38): Johnson Street, Tyldesley - Assaulted Ewa Kortas by beating on two occasions, assaulted Julianna Kortas by beating: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Joseph Battersby (48): No fixed address - At Leigh, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within sight or hearing of someone likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Sonia Louise Jones (32): Bright Street, Leigh - Failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from custody, without reasonable excuse failed to comply with a community order given for theft of clothing to the value of £160 from Next: Sent to custody for 28 days.

Anthony Lee (26): Selwyn Street, Leigh - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by not turning up at an unpaid work placement: Order to continue with additional 30 hours of unpaid work added.