Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Stephen Nugent (36): Edgerton Road, Lowton - Drove on Cherry Tree Road without due care and attention: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, driving record endorsed with five points.

Carly Sarah Walters (37): Hooten Lane, Leigh - Drink driving on East Lancashire Road with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order, defendant must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next twelve months, pay compensation of £300, pay a surcharge of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Melissa Jane Jones (20): Chimes Road, Bryn - Drink driving a motor vehicle on Martland Mill Lane with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with 35 microgrammes being the legal limit: Fined £280, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Catalin Stefan Zafin (24): Cornerstone Street, Leigh - Drove on Coupland Road without due care and attention, drove without insurance: Fined £770 for careless driving offence, pay compensation of £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £77, disqualified from driving for one year, fined £660 for no insurance offence.

Raymond Anthony Shovelton (44): Sumner Street, Atherton - Stole four one-litre bottles of vodka belonging to Tesco, went to an address at Hesketh Manor, Atherton, while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order, failed to surrender to custody, three other shoplifting offences from Tesco and Sainsbury’s: Jailed for eight weeks as steals to fund his addiction.

Robert Hilton (19): Gordon Street, Leigh - Interfered with a motor vehicle at Bickershaw with the intention of theft, stole tools to the value of £454 from Dwayne Harraghy, stole three CDs to the value of £10 from Matthew McCall: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200.

Ryan Anthony McCarron (31): Woodford Street, Hindley - Assaulted Kelly Hilton by beating, assaulted Daniel Wild by beating: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £150.

Paul Douglas Roden (50): Heath Gardens, Hindley Green - Harassment of Clayton Roden: Community order with restraining order not to contact Clayton Roden or Amanda Roden, fined £110, pay costs of £85, pay victim services surcharge of £85.