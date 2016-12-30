Week in court

A round-up of people appearing before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Colleen Anne Banks (45): Maple Crescent, Leigh - Caused unnecessary suffering to a dog by failing to seek appropriate veterinary care: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £100 costs, disqualified from keeping an animal for two years.

Anthony Jodie Roberts (36): Faith Street, Leigh - Without reasonable excuse, was in the company of Charlene Rogers which they were prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order: Fined £92, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Amanda Roe (36) and Michael Yeates (38): Both of Elliot Avenue, Golborne - Being the parent of a child at Golborne St Thomas’ Church of England Junior School and a child at Golborne High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly without reasonable justification: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months: The offence so serious because of their previous history of failing to send children to school and made no efforts to cooperate with education services, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay £100 costs.

Paul Mitchell (44): Mossland Grove, Bolton - At Tyldesley, assaulted Shelley Fox by beating: Restraining order not contact the victim Shelley Fox, fined £120, pay £20 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

David Walter William Berkley (42): Lovers Lane, Atherton - Assaulted a special constable in the execution of his duty: Fined £240, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael John Catterall (29): Church Street, Golborne - Stole various goods to the total value of £800 from Debenhams on two dates in November: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours included: Pay compensation of £210, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Damon Gittins (32): St James Crescent, Bickershaw - Used towards two police officers threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Edward Gittins (29): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Drink driving on Church Avenue with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, assaulted two police officers in the execution of their duty: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £265, pay £50 compensation.