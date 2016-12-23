Week in court

A round-up of people who have appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Daniel Luke Evans (19): Car Bank Street, Atherton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend at Atherton Probation Office when required to do so: Order to continue with added requirement to carry out 20 further hours of unpaid work.

Craig Wood (26): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Drink driving on Walter Street with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement included, pay a £85 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

David Daniel Skuse (44): No fixed address - Gave police false information about their Leigh address under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act, failed to notify police of a change of address, breach of a bail condition, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for six weeks as a deliberate failure to comply with their notification requirements, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Ronald Alan Todd (40): Charles Street, Leigh - At Leigh, went within 100 metres of Poplar Street which they were prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Three-month community order with curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £160 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrea Irene Dawber (37): Abbey Street, Leigh - stole bottles of fragrance worth a total of £350 from TK Maxx, various other shoplifting offences from stores including TK Maxx and M&S Stores and Sainsbury’s, used threatening, abusive or threatening words or behaviour, failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with drug rehabilitation requirement, pay £350 compensation.

Bernadette Sharon Killshaw (52): Warrington Road, Leigh - Drunk and disorderly at The Avenue, failed to surrender to custody: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Thomas King (22): Shadwell Grove, Leigh - caused Jack Bartholomew harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge given for assault: 12-month community order with eight-week curfew included, restraining order not to contact Jack Bartholomew or Catherine Shaw, or enter Clifford Street, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.