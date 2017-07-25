Trio subject man to machete robbery terror in own home

Detectives have launched a probe after a man was attacked by masked intruders with a machete in his own home in Atherton.

Police say the victim was asleep on a sofa at a house in West Bank Street, at around 12.40am, on July 13, when he was confronted by three men who had burst into the property.

One of the men held the machete to his throat and demanded cash.

He was dragged upstairs by the trio and forced to hand over a "significant amount" of cash.

They then stole electrical equipment and two sets of car keys before fleeing on foot.

One of the men is described as white, slim, and in his 20s. He was wearing a ski mask with a white rim and spoke with a local accent.

Det Con Chris Waddicar, of Wigan CID, said: “This was a terrifying raid where a man has been awoken by a gang of men holding a machete to his throat.

“The victim has been left extremely shaken by this incident and it is fortunate that he was not seriously injured.

“If you heard anything untoward or saw three men acting suspiciously in the area at the time I would urge you to contact us and help to bring the men responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 80 of July 13, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.