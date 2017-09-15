Search for missing teenager Charlotte

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager missing from her home in the borough.



Charlotte Jones, from Atherton, was reported missing on the morning of Wednesday September 13 and her family have not heard from her since.

Police are concerned she may be with a man described as white, in his 20s, with brown hair.

The 14-year-old is white, about 5ft 4ins, very slim and has bleach blonde hair.

Charlotte was last seen wearing green jeans, a black jacket and blue trainers.

Officers are doing everything they can to find Charlotte and are urging the public to contact police if they see her.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also stressed Charlotte is not in any trouble and urged her to contact to police or her family to let them know she is safe.

If anyone recognises Charlotte, or believes they have seen someone matching her description, they should call police on 101 quoting incident number 130917/0470 of September 13.