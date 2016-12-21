Search for masked men after armed robbery at shop

Two masked men armed with a hammer and shotgun targeted a supermarket in a terrifying robbery.

Police have released CCTV footage of the armed robbery as they appeal for help to track down the men.

The incident happened at the Co-operative, on Manchester Road, Astley, at the junction with North Lane, at around 9am on Wednesday, December 7.

Two masked men, who were carrying a hammer and shotgun, forced two members of staff to hand over a large quantity of cigarettes and cash.

They stuffed the stolen items into a duvet cover before leaving the shop and turning left.

Det Con Christopher Waddicar, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan borough team, said: “This was a cowardly act which left the victims fearing for their lives and both remain shaken by what happened that night.

“Despite the fact the offenders’ faces are covered, I am appealing to people to study the CCTV footage as you may recognise their clothing, mannerisms or movement.”

The man carrying the hammer was described as being of medium build. He was wearing a maroon hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

The man carrying the shotgun wore a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and dark blue trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2212 of December 7.

This was a cowardly act which left the victims fearing for their lives and both remain shaken by what happened that night. Det Con Christopher Waddicar

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.