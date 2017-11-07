Rolf Harris launches fresh bid to challenge indecent assault convictions

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris is launching a fresh bid to challenge indecent assault convictions.

His renewed application for permission to appeal will be considered by three judges in London on Tuesday.

The proceedings before Lord Justice Treacy, Mrs Justice McGowan and the Recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, relate to convictions in 2014.

The artist and musician was convicted of 12 indecent assaults at London's Southwark Crown Court in June 2014 - one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their early teens, and a catalogue of abuse against his daughter's friend over 16 years.

A few months after he was found guilty he failed in an attempt to bring a challenge when a judge refused his application for permission to appeal after considering the case papers.

But Harris, 87, is renewing his application before the three judges at the Court of Appeal.

Harris, a family favourite for decades, was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of a string of assaults which took place between 1968 and 1986.

The Australian-born television presenter has since been released from that sentence.

In May this year he was formally cleared of unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied.

Harris, of Bray, Berkshire, was formally cleared of four counts of indecent assault against girls as young as 13 after a retrial ended with a hung jury.