Police appeal after woman is assaulted and kidnapped

Police have released CCTV images after a woman was assaulted and kidnapped.

On Monday 3 July 2017, police were called after a 31-year-old woman was walking onto Hilden Street in Leigh at around 6pm when a white car suddenly blocked her path and two men appeared, grabbing her arms and legs.

CCTV footage

During the struggle, the men pushed the woman to the floor and punched and kicked her. They then forced her into the back of the car and covered her head.

The offenders drove right out of Hilden Street onto King Street and drove towards the Spinning Jenny pub before turning left and doing a U-turn on Spinning Jenny Way. It is believed the vehicle then possibly turned right onto Cook Street.

The victim was driven around for some time before she was eventually released at the junction of Gordon Street and Chadwick Street at around 7.15pm.

She ran from her kidnappers down Leigh Road, Market Place and King Street before returning Hilden Street where police were in attendance after receiving a report from a member of the public.

Detective Constable Ian Deary, from GMP's Leigh CID, said: "This was a terrifying attack on a woman at rush hour which we believe was targeted.

"Thankfully, she was not seriously injured but she was understandably extremely upset.

"We have released these CCTV images in the hope that someone recognises the car in the pictures and may have seen it in the area that night.

"Any information, not matter how small you might think it is, could really help us find the men responsible. "

Information can be passed on to police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111