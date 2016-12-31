Police appeal after masked men steal car

Masked men pushed over a young girl and stole her parents' car from their driveway.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men approached the girl as she was getting something from the car outside her house on Liverpool Road, Hindley, at 6.15pm on Wednesday, December 21.

They pushed her to the floor and stole the grey Renault Scenic.

The girl was not injured and the car was found later that evening on Mellor Brook Drive in Platt Bridge.

Det Con Lynsey Watson-Perry, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan division, said: “Fortunately, the girl wasn’t hurt but she was understandably terrified to be confronted by two masked men.

“The only description of the men that we have is that they were wearing all black clothes, but if you were in the area at the time and saw the two men approaching the girl, or saw them leaving in the car, get in touch. Any information you have may help our appeal.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7225 or 101, quoting incident number 1759 of December 21.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.