New team to tackle off-road bikes menace

A new specialist policing team has been set up to tackle the borough’s off-road bike menace.

The new Safer Roads Targeting Team at Greater Manchester Police will be on hand for community officers if off-road bikes are being used illegally in their area, equipped with a fleet of on and off-road bikes and unmarked cars to help catch offenders.

Off-road bikes being driven illegally are a big concern for us and also for the people of Greater Manchester Chief Insp Tariq Butt

As well as introducing the Safer Roads Targeting Team, GMP is also launching a community “toolkit,” giving people information on how they can help police and other agencies tackle the issue.

The toolkit will be readily available on the GMP website to all those who need it with details on what information police and their partners need to take action against those who ride off road bikes illegally. It is designed to help tackle an issue that many say is top of the agenda for residents in some areas.

Chief Insp Tariq Butt, who heads up GMP’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Off-road bikes being driven illegally are a big concern for us and also for the people of Greater Manchester.

“This new team will help us tackle the issue as effectively as we possibly can, but the toolkit we’ve put together will also enable people to help us do this – we can all take responsibility for our communities and letting the appropriate authorities know what’s happening in them.

“We need people to be active in looking after themselves and their neighbours and this toolkit gives people the information that they need to do this when it comes to off-road bikes.”

GMP currently works with local authorities and residents to tackle the problem of off–road bikes being used illegally.

Measures include putting up warning signs, seeking civil orders to stop people committing offences or, if the problem is persistent, ultimately seizing a bike that is used illegally, taking it off the streets for good.

View the toolkit at www.gmp.police.uk/reporting/offroadbikes.