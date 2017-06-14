Man will appear in court after flat fire

A man has been charged after a couple and two children were trapped in a flat fire.

The emergency services were called to Milton Close in Atherton at 12.50am on Thursday, June 1 after a blaze broke out.

A man, woman and her two children were rescued from the building by firefighters.

Christopher Hellam, 26, of Water Street, Atherton, has been charged with malicious communications.

He was bailed to appear at Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 21.

Police said a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson had been released under investigation.