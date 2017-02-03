Man wanted by police could be in the area

Police are appealing for help from people in the borough to find a wanted man.

Jamie Crompton, 30, who was last known to be living in Horwich, failed to attend Bolton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 17.

He was due to appear in court in connection with the robbery of an 86-year-old man on October 23, 2016 on Grange Park Road, in Bromley Cross, Bolton.

Crompton is believed to have links to Wigan and Leigh.

PC Stuart Hall said: “Anyone who knows where Crompton is should call police immediately.

“I would also urge anyone who recognises him, and may have seen him around, to please also call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1469 of October 23, or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.