Man's six-pack photo prompted a 'good-hiding'

A teenager tracked down a youth who sent a photo of his “six pack” to his partner and gave him a bloody nose, borough magistrates were told.



Carl Jack Robinson was initially puzzled when he saw his friend Nathan Fitton giving Leon Lloyd “a good hiding” in the grounds of Wigan Parish Church, the court heard.

But he discovered shortly afterwards that Lloyd had sent his partner an image of his “washboard stomach” so he chased him through the town centre and shoved him into a wall, said prosecutor Steve Woodman.

His friends initially pulled him away from the confrontation and the younger man was able to get away.

But Robinson managed to follow Lloyd to Coops Foyer, in Chequer Street, where he was living at the time, walking into the property without permission, the court heard.

Mr Woodman said Robinson confronted Lloyd and punched him to the nose, “causing it to bleed quite substantially”. He later needed treatment at Wigan Infirmary.

The assault was witnessed by a member of staff at Coops Foyer and the attacker was later arrested.

Robinson, of George Street, Hindley, who admitted two offences of assault, was bailed until November 7 for pre-sentence reports, on condition he does not approach any prosecution witnesses or turn up again at Coops Foyer.

The court heard the defendant also had a previous conviction for battery, imposed by magistrates in North Yorkshire last January.

Lee Arnold. defending, said his client was a former soldier who had now been discharged. Fitton, of Lowther Drive, Leigh, who also admitted to an assault charge, was given a 12-month community order by the same court in September.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours community service with eight days of rehabilitation activity requirements and pay £50 compensation to Lloyd.