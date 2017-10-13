Man charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman.

Martin Laithwaite, 50, of Westwell Grove has today (Friday) been charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded into custody and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today.

Shortly before 3am on Thursday, October 12, police were called to a property on Westwell Grove in Leigh to a report of a disturbance.

On arrival a woman in her 40s was discovered with serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable but critical condition.