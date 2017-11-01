Homeless man 'stole to survive'

A homeless man who stole whisky and clothing because he was on the streets has been given a chance to mend his ways by magistrates.

Patrick Moran, 25, ended up without accommodation after losing a supermarket job because of his poor timekeeping, the Wigan and Leigh court was told.

Moran was arrested after carrying out his third theft in just over a week from stores in Leigh on Monday.

He was spotted by security staff after he took a hooded top, tracksuit bottoms and shorts from DW Sports.

And when he was detained it emerged, via CCTV recordings, that he had previously taken bottles of Jack Daniels whisky from the town’s Sainsbury’s and B&M Bargains stores.

Defence solicitor Martin Jones said his client told police he had stolen the whisky because he was homeless and wanted to keep warm.

The stolen clothing would have been sold on so he could pay for some food, he also told magistrates.

Mr Jones said Moran was now on job seekers allowance and had signed up with an employment agency. He was also being assisted by his mother.

Moran, of no fixed address, who pleaded guilty to the three thefts, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £80 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.