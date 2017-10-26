Drunk driver forgot to put lights on

A driver who failed to turn on his car’s lights had been drinking, a court heard.

Samuel Lowe, 20, of Westhead Avenue, Lowton, was stopped by police while driving on Twist Lane in Leigh at 2.30am on Saturday, September 23.

Wigan And Leigh Magistrates’ Court was told it was because the Ford Fiesta had no lights on.

Lowe underwent a breath test at the roadside and failed.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal limit when he appeared before magistrates. He had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mls of breath, but the legal limit is 35mgs.

Steve Nikolich, defending, said Lowe had several pints of beer in a pub earlier that evening.

He said: “He left his car there and went dancing until shortly before police stopped him in the car.

“He thought he would be okay by then. He felt okay at least. That was his error of judgement.

“He then went to the cash point, which was under a mile away, and was on his way back to park the car up when he was stopped by the police.

“His intention was to leave the car there.

“Because he had been dancing for a few hours and the alcohol had been consumed between seven and nine, he thought he was okay but to his eternal regret he wasn’t.”

Lowe passed his driving test in September last year and a lengthy disqualification could affect his employment prospects, Mr Nikolich said.

Magistrates banned Lowe from driving for 12 months. That will be reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a driver rehabilitation course.

He must also pay a £240 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.