Bride’s dress theft shock

A bride-to-be is appealing for public help after thieves stole her unique bridesmaid dresses in a callous smash and grab.

Rachael Urquhart, 27, from Hindley Green, told the Post how after a night out with her fiance, bridesmaid and best man she returned to her car to find the back window shattered and the majority of her possessions gone, including the £200-a-piece gowns.

Her car, a green Yaris, had been parked up over night on April 1 to 2 near Caroline Street, at the back of Carpet Right in the town centre.

It had been left there after a last-minute decision to carry on the celebrations with her bridal party.

Rachael returned with fiance Robert Whittaker on the Sunday morning at around 10am to find the dresses had been snatched from the boot where they had been stowed out of sight.

“We are moving house,” she said. “That’s why I have had to put things in my boot. My sisters had just tried the dresses on. The colour I chose was a winter colour, so I won’t be able to get these dresses again now. A lot of other stuff went missing but they are the most important things.

“I can’t get these dresses anywhere now. My sisters loved them, they chose them and I wanted them to be comfortable in what they wore. I have been checking the Facebook groups and eBay in case they turn up on there.”

The couple are due to marry in the autumn and the bride-to-be will now have to wait for at least seven months to see if her chosen colour scheme will come back in vogue and in time.

Rachael also called Monsoon to see if the dresses are stocked in any outlet branches, but was told they have all gone and will not be replaced due to them being last season’s fashion. The distressed wedding planner even said that she is willing to pay for them if she finds them online.

Working a full-time job at Central Manchester University Hospitals’ mortuary, Rachael also runs her own successful bridal blog for alternative weddings.

“All my merchandise went,” she added. “Paper bags, make-up samples a lot of leaflets to put in the bags. I have driven around to see if I can find anything but I can’t.”

Anyone with details should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.