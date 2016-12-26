Councillor’s tribute to mining heritage

Wigan’s coalfield and the thousands of people who worked in the mines have been honoured with a new memorial.

A pit tub and plaque have been unveiled at Mesnes Park in Wigan as a permanent tribute to the many people who worked in the pits.

The red and black pit tub came from Astley Green Colliery and has been filled with plants.

It is accompanied by a plaque commemorating miners and pit brow lasses, with information about the mines and photographs.

The project was the idea of Wigan Central councillor George Davies.