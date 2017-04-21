Councillor bids to become an MP

A councillor has announced she hopes to swap the council chamber for Parliament by standing in the general election.

Coun Jo Platt, who represents the Astley Mosley Common ward on Wigan Council, wants to become the Labour candidate in Leigh.

The seat is currently held by Labour, but incumbent Andy Burnham has announced he will not stand for re-election even if he is unsuccessful in his bid to become Greater Manchester’s first metro mayor.

In a statement posted on social media this afternoon, Coun Platt said: “Following Tuesday’s announcement that a General Election is to be held on the 8th June, and in light of Andy’s announcement that he is to step down. I have decided to apply to stand as the Labour candidate for Leigh.

“I live in Tyldesley with my two children and I am very active in the community, ensuring that Labour values are implemented throughout the area. It is important that Leigh continues to have a strong local Labour voice and I will ensure that the people of Leigh are my priority.

“I look forward to campaigning in Leigh for a Labour Government.”

I look forward to campaigning in Leigh for a Labour Government Coun Jo Platt

Coun Platt has risen quickly through the ranks since being first elected to the council chamber in 2012. She is currently the cabinet member for young people.

The general election will be held on Thursday, June 8.