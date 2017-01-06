Consultation events planned over HS2 bid

A public consultation event is being held to discuss planned changes to the high speed rail network.

Bosses want to move the proposed rolling stock depot from a site near Golborne to a site north of Crewe.

The Government announced its preferred route for HS2 in November and is currently consulting on property compensation and assistance schemes for people affected by the plans.

Paul Griffiths, HS2’s phase 2b development director, said: “The information events are an important part of the consultation process and I actively encourage people to come along and ask questions.

“We are committed to working with local communities as we develop the HS2 route and are putting on these events to help people understand the project in more detail, so they can submit an informed response to the consultations.”

The consultation events will be held on Saturday, January 7 and Tuesday, January 10.

The Lowton information event will be held on Sunday at The Rose Centre (Lowton Civic Hall), on Hesketh Meadow Lane, Lowton, from 10am until 5pm.

The Culcheth information event will be held on Tuesday at Culcheth Sports Club, on Charnock Road, Culcheth, from noon until 8pm.