Concerns over waste limits

Council bosses have defended a new household waste policy amid criticism it could lead to an increase in fly-tipping incidents.

The town hall has recently introduced a monthly limit on how much non-household waste can be left at local authority recycling centres.

The move brings Wigan in line with other local councils and will ensure a “fair system”, bosses have said.

However, the limitation of six bags of construction waste per month have prompted concerns that households having major work done will turn to illegal means of disposal.

To ensure households do not break the new limit automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) are in use at recycling sites.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Evening Post: “Residents can only deposit six small bags of this kind of waste, no more.

“Even if a job at home produces more than this and you do not wish to hire skips, which are expensive, you are going to be prevented from taking any more to the tip.

“The council is going to a great deal of effort to monitor residents getting rid of their waste. For what reason? If they cannot charge residents to use recycling centres, then maybe fines, penalties or bans will be an easier way of raising money.”

The move comes as the council is proposing ditching its two week black bin collection rota in favour of a three week system.

The proposal is part of a batch of reforms currently out to public consultation and is hoped to improve recycling rates and save the town hall funds as it copes with budget cuts. Council director for economy and environment Karl Battersby said the monitoring technology is nothing new.

He told the Evening Post: “For more than 10 years we have had an Access Policy in place at the Household Waste Recycling Centre’s, providing information to residents on their usage in the hope to reduce congestion, increase site safety and prevent the deposition of trade waste.

“In September 2016 we placed a limit on the amount of rubble waste that each person can drop off at our tips, this helps to ensure all of our residents have the opportunity to dispose of their waste fairly. This also brings us in line with other local authorities.

“CCTV and ANPR technology has been in place at the sites for over six years to enable us to monitor traffic use, safety of staff and other users, and prevent the illegal deposition of trade waste at the centres.”

The restriction mean six rubble bags or a maximum of 150kg is permitted per household per month.