Community rallies to raise funds to pay for brave boy’s funeral

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help the family of brave Logan Gallagher pay for his funeral.

The seven-year-old’s family was told earlier in December that he had an inoperable brain tumour, the third time he had been diagnosed with cancer in as many years, but they had hoped treatment would prolong his life.

Logan during his treatment

Logan, from Ince, was first diagnosed with B-cell leukaemia when he was just four-years-old but he responded to treatment and went into remission.

The youngster was able to return to school at St Catharine’s CE Primary but then in June, a tumour was discovered on Logan’s lungs and he was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia.

He was admitted to Manchester Children’s Hospital for chemotherapy after which it was hoped it would then be able to have a bone marrow transplant to stop the cancer coming back.

But despite going into remission again in September, Logan was never able to have the operation because a week before it was due to take place, it was discovered that the youngster had an inoperable brain tumour.

Logan came home from hospital today and took his final breath with all his family at his side, he battled to the very end. Logan’s family

Logan’s family were told that this time the cancer was incurable but they had hoped they might be able to control the cancer and prolong his life.

But just two days before Christmas, Logan passed away at home surrounded by his family.

In a post on the Loving Logan Facebook page, his family said: “Logan came home from hospital today and took his final breath with all his family at his side, he battled to the very end.

“He didn’t lose his battle so please don’t say that anyone he just had enough of this horrible cruel world! My beautiful amazing best friend love you forever and ever.”

Tributes have poured in for the youngster on social media, many from followers of his Facebook page.

Jake Nicholson wrote: “I will honestly always keep Logan in my heart. From the day I started at St Catherine’s he was one of the nicest boys I have ever met and a true inspiration to everyone. Shine bright Logan, my thoughts are with you and all the family.”

Jillian Jane Clayton added: “No words to say. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Fly high beautiful angel you are at peace now and free from pain.”

Rachel Wilcock said: “Fly high little man like the true superhero you are. Such a brave and strong little boy who fought so hard. You can now be free.”

Jackie Openshaw said: “Logan is now at peace knowing he had such a wonderful mum fantastic big brother and loving family and friends. I will always remember Logan’s wonderful smile and being so brave.”

The £2,000 target set by the appeal has already been smashed, with £3,500 raised in just five days.

The appeal page reads: “Young Leigh Centurions fan Logan has battled cancer for all of his short life and sadly it came back for the third time. Logan was discharged from the hospital on the 23rd of December 2016 and finally took his last breath with his family by his side.

“The Rugby League Fan Club and the Leigh Centurions forum are politely asking fans to make a small donation to give little Logan the sending off he deserves.

“We know this is right on top of Christmas and we understand if you can’t make a donation but please share and spread the word and let’s prove how amazing our RL Family is. Thank you.”

Leigh Centurions player Dayne Weston, who visited Logan in hospital just five days before he died, also paid tribute to Logan. The Aussie forward called the Centurions fan a “true inspiration”.

Logan’s funeral is being held on Friday at St Catharine’s Church in Scholes from 2.30pm.