Comic Peter Kay plans a show for ill mum

Comedian Peter Kay is taking to the stage for a special show in honour of a terminally ill mum from Wigan.

The funnyman will take part in a live question-and-answer session at Blackpool Opera House on Friday, December 2.

Polly Haydock with husband Dan, her mum Judith and children Darcy, 18, Emma, nine, and Alex, seven

The show will raise money for an appeal set up by mum-of-three Polly Haydock, who was told she had just six months to live in July.

Polly, 37, of Gadbury Fold, Atherton, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer last year.

She flew to Germany earlier this week to begin immunotherapy treatment which she believes gives a better chance of survival, but is not available in the UK.

It is being funded by a massive appeal, with donations pouring in from both friends and strangers in recent weeks and fund-raising events organised.

More than £30,000 has been collected already, but fund-raising continues as the initial target is £100,000 and £300,000 is needed in total.

A fund-raising night was held on Saturday at Legends Bar in Hindley Green, attended by 200 people.

It included four friends of Polly’s husband Dan having their legs waxed and one having his head shaved, as well as a disco, karaoke, raffle and face painting, raising more than £2,500 so far.

Peter Kay’s show could provide another financial boost to the appeal.

The Bolton comedian will discuss his career in comedy and his award-winning series, which include Car Share, Phoenix Nights, Max And Paddy’s Road To Nowhere, That Peter Kay Thing and Britain’s Got The Pop Factor.

He will also talk about his stand-up tours - the last of which holds the Guinness Book of Records as the most successful stand-up comedy tour in the world - as well as his career in the music world and as an author writing three best-selling books.

Tickets to the show cost £35 and will be on sale from 9am on Saturday.

To make a donation to Polly’s appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/my-children-need-their-mummy-2u9pnzg4.

