Comedian hoping to make it big as a sitcom writer

Heard the one about the top saleswoman who trades in industrial machinery by day and laughter by night as a stand-up comedian?

Well, it’s actually no joke as Leigh mum-of-three Lindsey Davies proves by working at a hire company alongside delivering killer punchlines.

When I leave the office, that’s when my alter ego comes out, and I become a jester. Lindsey Davies

The aspiring sitcom writer has even had a laugh out loud book published called Mr Wrong and two performances under her belt at the Edinburgh Festival.

Mainly based on her hilarious insights into romantic relationships, Lindsey’s comedy career began while she was studying for a Masters degree in script writing at the University of Salford.

Since then, she’s gone on to write the first in a trilogy of books full of tongue-in-cheek humour about relationships and dating, and appears regularly at stand-up gigs around Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire.

Further afield, her successes include a drama stage play, which was in aid of Help For Heroes and performed at the Edinburgh Festival in 2013. The play was praised through a message of support by actor Sir David Jason.

Lindsey said she can go from doing one gig one week to five the next, she is gearing up for her first “gig at sea” on board a P&O Ferry to Amsterdam, and the sequel to her book Mr Wrong is due out in the New Year.

But it’s not always easy to juggle her stand-up antics with her regular job, as well as bringing up three young children.

Lindsey says it’s down to the support of her colleagues and bosses at Astley Hire, as well as her friends and family, that she’s been able to achieve so much.

“In work, I’m very professional and business-like,” said Lindsey, 39.

“When I leave the office, that’s when my alter ego comes out, and I become a jester.

“Everyone in work knows me as a joker, but it’s a completely different life compared to being in the comedy business.

“Everyone at Astley Hire is extremely supportive of me, which I’m thankful for as I wouldn’t be able to do it without their help,” she said.

In fact Lindsey’s bubbly personality is an asset to her employers, says managing director Stephen Dorricott, whose dad set up the company 50 years ago.

“Her bubbly personality and ability to communicate with people means she’s a great sales person and an asset to the team. She’s good fun to have around as well as being excellent at her job!”

Lindsey got into comedy writing while studying for her Masters in sit-com writing at Salford University.

“There was a lad on my course who was doing stand-up at an open mic night and I went along to watch him one night,” she said.